DEPORT — The Deport City Council on Monday took a step toward preparing for a larger population by approving the application process for a new water tower. The proposed 100,000 gallon water tower will replace an aging 50,000 gallon tower, support a larger population and provide greater water pressure for Deport residents.
Mayor John Mark Francis said the project couldn’t come at a better time, as construction for a new solar farm is on the horizon and many jobs will come to the area with it. Francis and councilmember Marilyn Glover also noted that a larger water tower could provide the town with an opportunity to sell water to projects in the area, like the solar farm.
“(The water tower) is critical for Deport because we plan for the city to grow when Highway 271 expands and also with the new jobs coming to this community from the farm, with an estimated 300 new workers to be added in the next few months, the time is now to begin. The time is now to start this project so that within 24 months we will have a new water tower,” Francis said.
While the council got the wheels turning by authorizing the application process, the water tower project is still in its infancy. Before construction can begin, plans must be submitted, an engineer must be hired by the council, and a feasibility study must be conducted to determine the location and environmental impact of the tower.
Initial payment for the engineer would come from the Rural Water Assistance Fund, which requires most cities to prove they can afford 15% of the cost of the project. But Francis said because of Deport’s classification as a low-income community, they could potentially be exempted from the 15% obligation.
Francis estimates the project will take two years and will cost around $750,000 to $1 million. Serendipitously, this is the last year the city will have to budget for $25,000 to pay off a bond from the 1960s, so there will be extra funds on hand that could be used for the project.
