PATTONVILLE — Two Prairiland FFA members made their mark at the recent State Fair of Texas when they both made the market sale with two livestock projects.
Chloe Gray placed fourth out of a class of 27 with “Mr. Ed,” a dark cross market barrow. Jessica Francis received the State Fair of Texas brand and made the sale by placing sixth out of a class of 42 with her market goat “Butterbean.”
“They both made Prairiland FFA very proud and represent the school well,” agriculture instructor Kimberlee Allison said.
