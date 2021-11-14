Paris ISD trustees will learn more about an insurance plan for the district’s employees when they meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Redistricting, campus improvement plans for Aikin Elementary, Crockett Intermediate, Paris Junior High and Paris High schools and a Lamar County Appraisal District election vote also are on Monday’s agenda. As are budget amendments, enrollment and Covid-19 reports, an emergent bilingual report and a dress code update.
Trustees also may meet in executive session to discuss a disciplinary matter and deliberation of real property.
