The online-only Paris Affordable Housing Forum ended on a hopeful note.
“This is not an issue limited to Lamar County,” said Rep. Gary VanDeaver, a special guest on the Zoom panel. “I think you are putting yourself ahead of the curve by even having the discussion.”
The panel, sponsored by the United Way of Lamar County and The Paris News, was hosted after the publication of a three-part series in the paper about the affordable housing crisis in the city. Rental properties in the city are at 100% capacity, according to local real estate agents, and Paris is well short of enough residential housing, according to nonprofits in the area.
Affordable housing should be 30% of a person’s income, United Way director Jenny Wilson said, but with the cases the nonprofit has seen as it offers rental assistance, oftentimes that isn’t the case in Paris, with the number going up to as much as 80% of the household’s income.
“It makes it extremely difficult for them to function and meet their other expectations, like bills,” she said, adding it pushes people to a lot of gray, unstable living areas, like couch surfing, living in a hotel, a shelter or even a vehicle. “I think a lot of people would be surprised how many children in our community are being raised in hotels.”
The panel composed of real estate agents, developers, city administrators and nonprofit directors discussed possible causes and solutions to the problem.
At Horizon House, the only homeless shelter in Paris at the moment, a lot of residents have jobs, director Shelly Braziel said, but housing just isn’t there for them. Either it’s not affordable on their income or it just isn’t available.
A lot of clients for Habitat for Humanity “break down in tears” when they hear how much their mortgage will be compared to what they were paying in rent, director Judy Martin said.
“Almost all of our homeowners are paying less in their mortgage than they are in rent on substandard housing,” she said. “The drawback (to getting a Habitat home) is it’s a lengthy process, but at the end of it, they are paying less than rent.”
The second part of The Paris News’ series noted there is an overall lack of actual housing in the city, combined with rising property taxes, increasing building costs and difficulties in getting housing built inside city limits. Wilson called the housing shortage “a vicious cycle.”
“It’s a complex issue,” she said. “It’s not just a matter of bringing in more developers. We need all the pieces of the puzzle to come together.”
By the time more housing could be built, more people would show up looking for housing, real estate agent and property manager Jim Bell said. And, in order to get approved for a rental at his properties, the tenant has to have proof of employment.
“Many times they don’t keep the job,” Bell said, and suggested that if someone — such as a local nonprofit — would guarantee the rent for at least six months, that would go a long way to helping people get into housing and stay there. He also suggested the City of Paris not update to the latest building codes so often — making it cheaper to build — and for the city to be more flexible on zoning for existing buildings.
Local developer Skyler Burchinal said he has had some issues working with the city over the years, though he does own several tracts of land inside the city limits.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” Burchinal said. “... There’s plenty of people that want to build (in Paris). We have to get the city on board and get good communication with the city.”
There hasn’t been consistency with enforcing the city’s building codes, he said, and a rotating list of people doing the inspections is the culprit.
“We get a new person, and they have their own agenda,” Burchinal said. “And we get someone new, and they way they interpret the code changes completely.”
Andrew Mack, who has been with the City of Paris since March as its planning and community development director, said it’s unfortunate if in the past the city has been lax about some things, but the code is in black and white.
“That is the requirement the city is actively enforcing right now,” he said.
So everyone in the community can get on the same page, the city will host its own builder and code forum from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive. The city is also about to host the biggest ever tax sale, Mack said, with over 300 properties on the list, ready for development.
J.D. Marrs, who owns Paris Drafting, agreed with Burchinal, saying so many changes with each inspection has led him to charge his clients more if they are building in the city limits, which in turn increases the overall cost. However, he added he is happy to have Mack with the city now, as Mack was a part of the Sulphur Springs downtown development. But the new planning director will need support.
“I don’t think Andrew has the tools from the city (to do what he needs to do),” Marrs said.
The city also needs to offer incentives to developers, Burchinal said. As it stands now, he said the city expects developers to shoulder the costs of what should be city infrastructure, like curbs and sidewalks.
Mack said he was willing to listen.
“We will look at creating whatever flexible zoning tools that we can,” he said.
Burchinal said he would be willing to create affordable housing on property he owns behind the Paris Business Park, if the city is willing to work with him.
“I think we have a way to figure that out,” Mack said. “I say, let’s take a look at it.”
