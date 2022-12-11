The Red River Valley Homelessness Coalition met for the second time to discuss its committees and board members before listening to a guest speaker from Ark-Tex Council of Governments’s Area Agency on Aging.
Around a dozen members representing themselves and various county agencies met Wednesday inside the Paris Public Library.
Board President Shelly Braziel discussed three of the coalition’s boards with attendees.
Braziel said the youth committee, chaired by Brittney White, would focus on bringing items of need to school districts and nonprofit organizations that serve homeless youths.
Braziel said she is heading the awareness committee, which will bring attention to the experience of homelessness and its causes.
“We’re going to be focused on probably having one or two awareness events a year,” she said after the meeting, adding that social media, fact-sharing and answering questions will be additional focuses.
Braziel said she will also head the point-in-time committee, which conducts an annual count of the homeless in Lamar County.
This year’s count takes place on Jan. 26, 2023.
Braziel mentioned several times during the meeting that the coalition is still seeking volunteers for various board positions.
“The goal is to have at least one board member from each of our counties, and we want to make sure that each of our counties feels represented and heard,” Braziel said.
Braziel said she is looking for volunteers that have a heart for the homeless.
“Some of the best board members I’ve ever worked with are people that had absolutely no background in homeless services or social services at all, but they had the drive,” she said. “And so we’re pretty much looking for anybody that has the heart that’s willing to volunteer the time.”
Jennifer Butler, an AAA coordinator for ATCOG, spoke to coalition members about the services her agency provides.
Services provided range from congregate meals, home-delivered meals, transportation services, light housekeeping, minor home repair and some medical supplies and equipment, among other services, Butler said.
Butler said the agency works with seniors 60 years or older and their spouses living in Lamar, Red River, Delta, Bowie, Cass, Franklin, Morris and Titus counties.
Before Butler’s presentation, Braziel reminded attendees that the coalition was not a nonprofit organization.
“I think one of the big misconceptions is that the coalition is a nonprofit. It is not,” said Braziel. “We are just a coalition of people. Like you know, people wanting the same thing, which is to bring in additional funding to local nonprofits for homeless services and to services that are our preventative services.”
Braziel also told the room that the coalition is not seeking money and will not fundraise.
“We are not asking the community for money,” Braziel said. “We are just here to do everything that we can, being boots on the ground, and are not trying to take money out of the community for this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.