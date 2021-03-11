More and more Paris ISD students are returning to campus after starting the 2020-21 school year as remote learners because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There were 446 students still learning remotely as of early March, Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon told trustees Monday. That’s about 12% of the student population, down from 34% during the first nine week grading period. The school is nearly through its third nine week period, with the fourth to start April 5.
Parents may be feeling more comfortable sending their children back into the classroom as the number of local active cases falls while the number of available vaccines rises. The state is now in its 13th week of vaccine rollout, and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has joined vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech to increase the number of doses coming into Lamar County.
There have also been fewer cases on Paris ISD campuses as the pandemic has worn on. Near daily notifications of students or staff members who tested positive for Covid-19 are now less frequent.
That follows a similar trend in the community. Following a month-long surge after the Christmas holiday, active cases and hospitalizations have been on the decline. A month ago, there were 418 active cases in Lamar County. By Wednesday afternoon, that number had fallen to 167, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
With more students returning, Paris ISD will qualify for an Average Daily Attendance hold harmless waiver offered by the Texas Education Agency, Dixon told trustees. The district received an ADA waiver for the first, second and third six weeks of school, based on an attendance snapshot in October. At that time, Paris ISD had 67% of its students on campus with 33% remote, Dixon said. TEA is offering another ADA waiver for the fourth, fifth and sixth six weeks if the district will have at least 80% of its student body on campus by the end of the fourth six weeks. That percentage for Paris ISD is 88%, Dixon said.
“That’s the goal, to get those kids on campus,” she told trustees.
TEA is encouraging all school districts to bring their remote learners to campus for this year’s STAAR test. Paris ISD received a waiver to exempt students who are not taking end-of-course tests, which will allow staff to ensure a safe environment by providing students as much space as possible. Students taking the English I test will be required to be at school April 6, while those not taking the test will participate in remote learning, Dixon said.
The district also is requesting a waiver for instruction minutes lost in mid-February because of severe winter weather. All students were remote learning Feb. 15, but the district closed entirely Feb. 16-19 as power and internet outages continued. Because a waiver would mean lost minutes of instruction, teacher’s could see their pay docked. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston asked trustees to approve a resolution to pay employees for the unplanned downtime, and they unanimously approved.
The district also will seek waivers for seniors who have not yet had CPR training. Dixon said the state began requiring students between seventh and 12th grade to have CPR training, and some seniors may not have it, she told trustees. To ensure they can graduate, a waiver may be needed, she added.
While discussing enrollment, Dixon also told trustees the are 183 students taking advantage of dual credit enrollment. They are earning 887 credit hours of postsecondary education. Those credit hours are paid for by Paris ISD, at a cost of $46,497, Dixon said.
In other business, trustees ordered the cancellation of election for Places 1 and 6 on the Board of Trustees, and approved certification of those unopposed candidates. The Place 1 seat is held by George Fisher, president of the board, while Place 6 is held by Jenny Wilson, who serves as the board’s vice president. They were the only candidates up on the board up for election, and their terms will expire in May 2024.
