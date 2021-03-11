Paris ISD Trustee Action

As part of their agenda, Paris ISD trustees on Monday:

• Approved a resolution nominating Trustee Clifton Fendley to fill a vacancy on the Lamar County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

• Approved new Lamar County Head Start Registration Income Guidelines.

• Had the first reading for Policy Update 116, affecting Technology Resources, Employment Practices, Wellness and Health Services, Community Relations, Local Policy Overview, Explanatory Notes and Local Policy Comparison Packet. Superintendent Paul Jones said it wasn’t a choice to update the policies because they result from Texas Legislature changes.

• Approved new contract forms.

• Approved the renewal of administrator contracts for the next school year.

• Entered into an executive session, followed by public vote to accept the resignations of Jamie Chapman, an Aikin Elementary teacher; Amanda Cotton, a Head Start social worker; Mason Edwards, a Paris High School teacher and coach; and Jacob Hayes, a Travis High School of Choice teacher. Trustees also approved the retirement of Amy Watson, an Aikin teacher, and they hired Jason Heath as a Paris High teacher and coach; and Kim Graham as a Crockett Intermediate School counselor.

• Approved a three-year contract with Superintendent Paul Jones, with salary set at $170,601.