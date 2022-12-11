BIZ SERVICE PIN 2022 - 2.jpg

Service pins were recently presented at Liberty National Bank’s annual Christmas party. The awards were presented by Liberty National Bank Chairman, Carl T. Cecil. The bank would like to congratulate these individuals on their outstanding years of service and dedication.

Six service pins totaling 135 years of service were awarded.

