Service pins were recently presented at Liberty National Bank’s annual Christmas party. The awards were presented by Liberty National Bank Chairman, Carl T. Cecil. The bank would like to congratulate these individuals on their outstanding years of service and dedication.
Six service pins totaling 135 years of service were awarded.
A five-year pin was awarded to Courtney Conrad. Conrad was hired as a full-time teller at the main bank in 2016. In 2021, she joined the bookkeeping department where she performs back-office tasks as well as assisting with customer care.
Christine Mayfield was presented with a 15-year pin. Mayfield was hired in 2005 as a teller at the West Paris Branch. She has worked in various positions that include bookkeeping clerk, teller at the Collegiate and West Paris branches and operations. Mayfield currently works in the new account department and will assume the department manager role upon the retirement of the current manager.
A 20-year pin was awarded to Lonnie Johnson. He joined the bank in 2002 as the maintenance man and bank courier. His position calls for many varied duties, including keeping the buildings lighted and secure, keeping the grounds neat as well as making post office and branch courier runs.
William “Bill” Coleman was given a 25-year service pin. Coleman was hired in 1997 as a loan officer. He also serves as the bank’s compliance officer and unofficial bank chaplain. In 2011 Coleman was promoted to senior vice president. He was later appointed to the board of directors in 2015 and in 2016 was promoted to executive vice president. Coleman will assume the role of bank president beginning Jan. 1, 2023.
Receiving a 30-year pin was Karen Bolton. She joined the bank in 1992 as a drive-in teller. She later transferred to the lobby and in 2010 was promoted to assistant teller supervisor. In March of 2017, she was promoted to teller supervisor. She was elected as assistant cashier in 2018.
A 40-year pin was awarded to Debbye Riddles. She was hired in 1982 as a proof operator and worked in that position for 11 years before she transferred to the new accounts department in 1993. In 1999, she accepted the utility position and worked in the operations department. She was promoted to bookkeeping supervisor in 2001, and was elected as an assistant cashier in 2002. She later was elected as an assistant vice president in 2008. Urbano currently serves as the new accounts supervisor and will soon retire in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.