A recent water main failure in downtown Paris raises concerns about the quality of work performed on a $24 million contract to replace water and sewer lines across the city.
Mayor Steve Clifford questioned city staff at a Monday meeting about the cause of the recent leak south of the intersection of Clarksville and South Main streets, and whether the project was property inspected.
“This street has been under construction a long time, and one business has gone out of business (The Blind Pig) partly because of this and partly because of Covid,” Clifford said. “This is a historic downtown street, and I thought the people of Paris deserve an explanation for what happened.”
Delayed street repair on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and 17th Street NE, also discussed at length Monday, is included in the Oscar Renda contract. (See story in the Tuesday edition of The Paris News.)
City Engineer Carla Easton explained crews found a missing part in a joint connecting two sections of water main, one coming north from Kaufman Street and the other south from Lamar Avenue. Work was done by bore construction to reduce the time business would be interrupted.
The two sections of pipe are linked at a joint that has a gasket and secondary channel inside the joint where a plastic rod is inserted during the bore, according to Easton.
“The joint was installed in an open trench by the utility crew,” Easton said. “The pipes were connected and sealed properly, but the plastic rod used to fuse them together to create the restraint was apparently not installed. The missing rod was unknown until time of the repair.”
When asked if the installation passed inspection, Easton said the water main passed all required inspections in 2018 and has been water tight for about two years.
“Because all buried pressure pipes vibrate and have potential for movement over time, it appears that the absence of the rod in the Certa-Lok pipe allowed enough movement of this joint to result in a leak,” Easton said, explaining the contractor is responsible for repairing defective work with no cost to the city.
Clifford compared leaving the mandatory part out of the joint to a surgeon leaving a sponge inside a patient. He questioned if there might be other similar problems with the Oscar Renda contract. Easton noted out of 46,000 linear feet of water line pipe installed, there have been two issues with defective joints in more than four years of work, which is less than 0.1% of the total project.
“We are spending this money so we wouldn’t have these problems,” Clifford said. “I want to stay on top of this, so if you have any more failures I want to know about them right away.”
A four-year deadline has passed on the Oscar Renda contract awarded in spring 2016 but work is ongoing. The contractor is responsible for repairs and will remain responsible for a year after the city accepts the project, according to Easton.
In other business at the Monday meeting, the council appointed Michael Mosher to fill a vacancy on the Planning & Zoning Commission, and took no action after an executive session discussion about Love Civic Center with the city attorney.
