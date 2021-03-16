HONEY GROVE — A new building permit fee schedule in Honey Grove won’t cost builders more than they’ve been paying.
The schedule change was required by law, city secretary Sally Wright told City Council on Monday. Rather than charge a permit fee based on a structure’s value, the city will now charge a flat 45 cents per square foot fee. After doing the math, Wright determined that 45 cents per square foot equals the city’s permit rate based on value. A minimum fee of $75 also was suggested.
“Call it what you want, but it’s a tax,” Alderman Brian Owen said, adding the cost is justified because it covers the city’s work.
He suggested a $50 minimum prior to the council’s unanimous approval.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council, sitting as the Board of Adjustment Commission, approved two variance requests from the city’s ordinance requiring new single family homes to have a two-car garage.
Larry Felty told the board his tiny home of 480 square feet at 900 W. Commerce would be smaller than the two-car garage if he had to add it, and the garage would block all his windows. The home is built on a lot with a pre-existing driveway, which Felty plans to fill in with dirt before laying gravel on top.
After consultation with city attorney David Hamilton, who said board members could modify Felty’s request, the board approved a variance that requires the addition of a single car port. Owen noted Felty built his home knowing about the city’s two-car garage ordinance, adding Felty should bear some responsibility on the matter.
“I’ll hold as much responsibility as they expect me to hold,” Felty said before the unanimous vote.
Kayla and Benji Hall also received approval for a variance from the two-car garage requirement for a tiny home they plan to build at 603 Maple St. The Halls told the board they were seeking permission for the variance before moving forward with construction plans because if the garage was required, they would not build the 396-square-foot home they plan to rent out.
The tiny home is to be built on a lot with an existing home, and that didn’t sit well with Alderman Thad Weems, who cast the lone dissenting vote on the request. Weems said he was concerned the tiny home would violate the city’s one lot, one home intent. Kayla Hall said she was told the acreage of her property was enough so as to allow an additional structure.
Weems also cited concerns about sewer issues on the property, asking if the existing home was on a septic system. Kayla Hall said the city is charging for sewer services, so the assumption was the home is on city sewer lines. Wright interjected, saying the city recently learned the existing house is on a septic system. The tiny home, if constructed, will be hooked up to the city’s sewer system, Kayla Hall said.
Hamilton expressed concern that the board could not make an “intelligent decision” based on the lack of data from the Halls. He said he’d like to see a more detailed plan and suggested the Halls get a building permit before the variance was approved. Kayla Hall said she was told she couldn’t get a building permit without first having an approved variance.
Benji Hall said he didn’t want the board to lose sight of the intent, which is to provide an affordable rental property because people are paying $1,000 per month rent in a town that doesn’t have the industry to support that price.
Prior to the board’s approval, Mayor Claude Caffee acknowledged that “Honey Grove is on the cusp of change,” saying it’s important the city know what’s being built and where.
As to the city’s one lot, one home intent, Owen said he would like to see the tiny home platted separately but that could be addressed later in the planning and permitting process.
