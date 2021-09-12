Lamar County Commissioners are expected to extend a declaration of local state of disaster due to the coronavirus pandemic and renew the current Covid-19 employee leave policy when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners are to meet in executive session to discuss a possible incentive to a business prospect. Any action on the matter is to be taken in open session.
In addition, commissioners are to review the sick leave policy, per diem rates and holiday pay in the Lamar County Employee Handbook, and to provide current credit cards used for travel/training furnished by the county depositor, Farmers Bank & Trust.
Commissioners also are expected to renew a service agreement for the statewide automated victim notification service, enter an agreement with Granite Government Solutions for the billing of the county’s telephone lines, consider the employment of a grant administrator for American Rescue Plan Funds and approve the Texas County & District Retirement System plan agreement for 2022 with the 1% increase approved in the recently adopted budget.
The court is to receive and budget funds not anticipated in the amounts of $2,500 from Keep Paris Beautiful Make Lamar County Shine as an agreed contribution to the recent tire cleanup event; $839.97 from Texas Association of Counties for insurance proceeds for a sheriff’s office vehicle; $1,335.77 from a legal settlement; $49,500 from Texas Association of Counties Health Employee Benefits Pool for surplus distribution for 2021; and $4,200 received as a donation to Precinct 2 Road and Bridge.
