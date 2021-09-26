LADONIA — More than 50 workers are on site as construction on the 1.1-mile-long Highway 34 bridge over the future Lake Ralph Hall is underway. Construction on the 7,600-acre lake on the North Sulphur River began June 15 with completion expected in 2025.
No small project, crews will pour more than 80 million gallons of concrete, enough to fill over 121 Olympic-size swimming pools, and the project’s rebar alone will weigh almost as much as 200 elephants, according to information provided by Jason Pierce, manager of governmental affairs and communication with Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
Each bridge beam weighs over 50 tons, and together all the beams will clock in at over 20,000 tons, equal to the weight of approximately 1,000 fire trucks. Construction crews will lay over 6.5 football fields worth of bridge deck by the time the job is completed, with columns as tall as 10-story buildings.
Flatiron Constructions is design builder and Lamb-Star Engineering oversees construction on over 3 miles of new bridges and roads surrounding the lake. A portion of FM 1550 will be relocated, and FM 2990 will be closed in the future.
“This is no small project,” Pierce said. “Work will continue throughout the building of the reservoir and dam.”
Lake Ralph Hall, a $490 million project in the works for more than 15 years, is the second lake to be constructed in Texas in the past 30 years. It is the second built Fannin County on the heels of Bois d’Arc Lake, which is now impounding water.
