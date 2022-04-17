Cooper Lake State Park will host programs featuring Buffalo Soldier reenactors from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department at the South Sulphur Unit of the park.
There will be two programs, one on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., is for students of all ages and another on April 30 at the same times is for the general public, Steve Killian, the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, said.
“It will be like we are coming upon an encampment,” Killian said of the event that will have the reenactors living life as the soldiers did in the mid to late 19th century.
“We will step back in time,” he said. “We will see how they lived.”
In 1866, the U. S. Congress formed two cavalry and four infantry regiments for African-American men so that Black males could serve as soldiers in the peace-time U.S. Army and they came to be known as Buffalo Soldiers. Before that time both slaves and freedmen had fought in battles, but were not allowed to serve in the military during times of peace.
The Ninth and Tenth Cavalry and the Twenty-Fourth and Twenty-Fifth Infantry Regiments, which the new units were named, had posts in Texas up to the Dakota territories.
During those early years the newly installed soldiers carved out roads, added telegraph lines and built new forts.
The reason or reasons the Black servicemen came to be called Buffalo Soldiers has been lost in the passing of time. But two theories remain as to how the name came to be.
One says that when the first group of Indians encountered the Black soldiers they were fascinated by the hair on the soldiers’ heads. It reminded the Indians of the buffalo that once roamed the Great Plains in vast numbers. So, according to the theory, that group called them Buffalo Soldiers and the name spread as more Indian tribes encountered the Black military men.
The other theory again says it was Indians who labeled the Black U.S. military members as Buffalo Soldiers, but the reasoning is different.
Indians revered the buffalo as it was a life sustainer for them. It was a fierce foe, too. The Indians saw that same fierceness in battles with the Black servicemen and started calling them Buffalo Soldiers.
The programs are free but there is a $5 park entrance fee for those 13 and older with children 12 and under getting in free. Those over 65 pay $3 to get into the park.
For more information, call the South Sulphur Unit at 903-945-5256.
To get to the South Sulphur Unit from Paris take Texas 24 south to the intersection with Texas 19 and take a left onto 19. From 19 take a right onto FM 71, then a right onto FM 3505 and the park entrance is at 1690 FM 3505. The one-way trip should take about 40 minutes.
The offices at Cooper Lake State Park are at 1690 FR 3505, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Call 903-945-5256 or at 903-916-0211.
