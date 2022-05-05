RENO — Music, food and fireworks are in the future for city residents and visitors to the Reno Kiwanis Park when June rolls in, according to plans being put together by the members of the Parks and Trail Committee.
And that is not all, said committee chairwoman Amanda Willows of the city’s plans for the annual Summer Celebration.
“We will have a bounce house and water slides for the kids,” she said. “We will also have gellyball and the obstacle course. It will be a day of family fun.”
The music will be provided by Mix Society.
“We are bringing back the barbecue cookoff,” she noted. “We are bringing it back to raise money for the fire department.
“They will start serving the public at noon. It is $10 a plate and all the money is to benefit the fire department,” she said.
“Reno Fireworks has donated fireworks and promise the biggest show yet,” she said, noting that the Parks and Trail is going to help make it the biggest by adding some fireworks of its own.
“We are going to pitch in on some extra fireworks,” she said.
After the barbecue is gone, the food trucks will appear, Willows said.
There will be a variety of other vendors on the grounds, too.
“They will have a little bit of everything,” she said.
“Our committee has put a lot of work into this and we think it will be the best one ever,” she said. “It will be well worth your while to come out for the day.”
The summer fest is scheduled for June 25.
There is something going on at the park that happens sooner than the big celebration in June.
Friday night there will be a showing of “Encanto” in the park. It will start once darkness has fallen, Willows said.
