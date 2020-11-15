Despite a year full of challenges because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Lamar County United Way fall campaign has reached 90% of its $500,000 with several workplace drives still in progress, volunteers learned at a Friday virtual meeting.
“We’re at $445,558,” Executive Director Jenny Wilson said. “That means we are not done because our agencies and our community need us to bring in at least $500,000.”
Wilson noted that drive totals from Kimberly-Clark, Jemasco and Turner Industries are not complete.
“Turner is kind of a question mark this year, so we are just hoping and praying every day, not just for the United Way, but for our community, and for those families that work there that more orders come in, and that they don’t have to implement those layoffs,” Wilson said.
In addition to campaigns still to report, efforts are underway throughout the community to reach those who have not yet pledged, or to those who may want to give anonymously. Twenty five collection containers have been placed in locations throughout Paris, mainly in businesses that have a single checkout point.
Wilson encouraged volunteers to continue efforts.
“So I just encourage you if you haven’t asked somebody to join our campaign, if you haven’t explained to them what ‘Live United’ means, it really means helping one another. And, it means that we are stronger together, we are better together and we can do so much more for our community when we all join in together.”
Looking ahead, Wilson said instead of the United Way annual meeting in February, next fall’s 2022 campaign will have a “big formal kickoff.” She also hinted at “a big announcement” by the end of this year.
“I won’t let the secret out yet,” Wilson said. “I think that the United Way will have a big announcement about some additional programming and some partnerships — just a little something to get you excited about what that could possibly be.”
Wilson gave an update about workplace campaign totals to include: the City of Paris, $6,200; Harrison Walker & Harper, $57,400; Lamar National Bank, $25,655; Liberty National Bank, $26,000; North Lamar ISD, $10,992; First Federal, $32,000; Paris ISD, $20,500; Paris Junior College, $5,700; Quality Care ER, $4,000; Richard Drake Construction, $7,000; RK Hall Construction, $34,000; Paris Regional Medical Center, $42,000; Peoples Bank, $8,600; Huhtamaki, $6,000; Campbell Soup, $40,000 and the RAM Foundation, $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.