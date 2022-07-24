BLOSSOM — Shortly after the Blossom City Council adjourned the Thursday night meeting, Mayor Jeff Stover and council members Debra Burge, Charlotte Burge and Public Works Director Jack Baker headed over to the city park to take a look at the playground equipment.
During the meeting, Stover told the council that earlier in the month during the city’s Fourth of July celebration in the park, he noticed the poor condition that some of the playground equipment was in.
“I don’t know if y’all have been to the park lately, but there’s problems. We had to pull the kids off the swing set in July during the celebration,” Stover said. “All the wooden stuff, we have got to get rid of it and the metal that is sticking up around the park.”
Councilwoman Charlotte Burge agreed.
“Let’s pull everything up so that no child gets hurt,” she said. “We need to close it now. It is because of safety.”
Council appointed a committee made up of the council members and Baker to inspect the equipment at the city playground.
Baker told the council that he had been pricing swings sets, borders and mulch to replace the pebbles where the old playground equipment rested.
By Friday most of the playground equipment had been removed with plans to replace some of it and fix what can be fixed, they said.
In another matter, the council tabled selecting a citizen to fill the vacant seat on the council.
Crystal Carter attended the meeting and expressed an interest in filling the seat, but the council voted to table the selection because two other people have also expressed an interest, but were not able to attend the meeting.
The council will take up filling out the membership at the Aug. 18 meeting.
The council also set up a fiscal year 2022-23 budget schedule that will include a public hearing on the property tax rate Sept. 8.
