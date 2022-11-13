Prairiland District LDE.jpg

Members of Prairiland’s FFA competed in a Leadership Development Event on Nov. 4. Eight members will be advancing to the Area VI LDE Contest on Nov. 16.

Senior Conducting placed 1st and will be advancing to Area with Randee Maull, Aubree Phillips, DJ Ledbetter, Laken Dawson, Addi Bulls, Karlie Harp, Heather Rogers and Dalin Murdock.

