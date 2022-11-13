Members of Prairiland’s FFA competed in a Leadership Development Event on Nov. 4. Eight members will be advancing to the Area VI LDE Contest on Nov. 16.
Senior Conducting placed 1st and will be advancing to Area with Randee Maull, Aubree Phillips, DJ Ledbetter, Laken Dawson, Addi Bulls, Karlie Harp, Heather Rogers and Dalin Murdock.
Greenhand Skills placed 1st and will be advancing to Area with Ally Stapleton, Natalie Gandy, and Addison Hess.
Ally Stapleton placed 1st in Greenhand Creed Speaking and will be advancing to Area.
Radio Broadcasting placed 1st and will be advancing to Area with Keegan Forry, Trenton McBride, and Emma Allison.
Senior Quiz placed 2nd and will be advancing to Area with DJ Ledbetter, Karlie Harp, Heather Rogers, and Laken Dawson. Heather individually placed 2nd and Laken placed 3rd.
Public Relations placed 2nd and will be advancing to Area with Aubree Phillips, Reese Bassano, Cadie Gray, and Keeley Webb.
Andrea Moreno placed 2nd and will be advancing to Area in Spanish Creed as Speaking.
Ag Advocacy placed 3rd and will be advancing to Area with Vanessa Anderson, Scout Nation, Emma Allison, Lydia Williams, and Reese Bassano.
Lydia Williams placed 5th in Senior Creed Speaking.
Lexie Blasengame placed 5th in Job Interview.
