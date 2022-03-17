The AgriLife Extension office for Lamar County will sponsor an eight-week challenge designed to help residents of its service area establish the habit of walking daily.
Walk Across Texas features teams of up to eight walkers working together to reach a goal of 832 miles, the length of Texas. Participants can register at howdyhealth.org/programs. Participants are encouraged to check out the interactive trail project. QR code signs will be placed starting at the Collegiate Drive entrance and along the Trail de Paris to the loop bridge for a distance of about 1 mile. Signs will have QR codes with a short video, either an exercise demo, nature nibblet, meditation or history of the trail.
This effort, which begins Monday, is a collaboration between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension in Lamar and Red River County and The Red River Chapter Texas Master Naturalists. Participants can engage at the trail entrances on Collegiate Drive, at Love Civic Center or the Morningside entrance.
For information, call 903-737-2443 or email laura.graves@ag.tamu.edu.
