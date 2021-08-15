Positioned atop a wooly sheep behind a heavy metal gate, young Paisley Fowler readied for her shot at the 2021 Mutton Buster belt buckle. Paisley held tight as the gate opened, allowing the bucking sheep to race out into the Paris Rodeo Arena. She never let go, riding that sheep to a 91 score — and the announcer’s praise after young riders in the second round couldn’t match her score.
Paisley made her ride during the first event Friday evening as part of the 62nd annual Paris Rodeo. It was the rodeo’s second night of fun as junior barrels and slack competitions took place Thursday. The top 10 barrel riders were split in groups of five to run Friday and Saturday nights.
Hundreds of local rodeo fans turned out Friday with plenty of young’uns in tow for the rodeo’s youth night. They sweated it out with cowboy hat-shaped fans swinging as the setting sun kept temperatures near 100 degrees. Relief from the heat came once the sun was fully down and the crescent moon was left shining brightly over the arena.
The hearty crowd cheered and clapped as Texas Spirit Riders took to the arena with Texas state flags flapping wildly as they rode through their formations. Shortly thereafter, they were joined by about 150 riders during Grand Entry, where Miss Paris Rodeo Chesney Robinson was all smiles while carrying event sponsor Paris Ford Lincoln’s flag.
Robinson’s last night as princess was Saturday, and she enjoyed the experience so much she plans to run for queen next year.
“It’s been a really fun experience,” said Robinson, who is from Bonham. “I got to carry the American flag here. I got to push calves out here and Hugo, and I got to meet different cowboys and cowgirls that have the same thoughts about rodeo like I have and meet many different queens.”
Rodeo is the kind of sport anyone can get into, if they set their mind to it, Robinson said. It’s also a sport that brings many people together.
Meeting many different people and telling them how the Paris Rodeo and Horse Club has helped her grow as a person has been the highlight of Robinson’s time as Miss Paris Rodeo, she said. If next year she’s unable to earn the queen’s crown, Robinson said she plans to run for Texoma Junior High School’s Rodeo Association princess.
Following the presentation of the American flag to accompany the national anthem, the rodeo got into full swing with competitors from across Texas and neighboring states battling their way through traditional events, including bareback riding, ranch bronc riding, steer wrestling and more.
Rodeo events and activities continued Saturday night after press time, including the crowning of the new queen, princess and little miss. Winners of those titles and rodeo events will be published as they are made available.
