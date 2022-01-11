Lamar County resident Cayton Flippen continued his run on The Food Network’s show, “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime,” this weekend in the limited-run show’s second episode.
The episode began with one of the contestants, Doug, from North Carolina, walking away from the competition because of a “situation with his family,” leaving Flippen and five other candidates to vie for a shot at an opportunity with host celebrity chef Guy Fieri in his restaurant empire.
After a pop quiz on “Chicken Guy!” trivia, the contestants were asked to identify, and name by taste, 10 of the eatery’s 22 sauces. After the tests, Flippen was in the middle of the pack and was awarded $500. The major challenge of the hour was for contestants to develop and present two new products for possible inclusion on the menu: a sauce and a milkshake flavor.
“I love talking about food,” Flippen said.
Flippen’s sauce, Spicy Elote Mayo, was received favorably by the judges, but his shake, Grandma’s Banana Cream, was criticised for being “too sweet.” Flippen also was marked down for not completing his presentation in the time allotted. He received another $500 for his showing.
“I’m not happy at all,” Flippen said.”I’m a competitor. I want to win.”
The next episode of “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime” will air next 8 a.m. Sunday on Food Network.
