After a hearing Monday night during which no one from the public spoke, the Paris ISD board of trustees lowered the 2022 property tax rate by six cents to $1.1919 per $100 evaluation. The owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,120 a year in property taxes.

The lower tax rate is a result of a state mandated tax compression of maintenance and operations taxes to relieve some of the pressure on taxpayers because of an increase in property values.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

