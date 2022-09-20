After a hearing Monday night during which no one from the public spoke, the Paris ISD board of trustees lowered the 2022 property tax rate by six cents to $1.1919 per $100 evaluation. The owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,120 a year in property taxes.
The lower tax rate is a result of a state mandated tax compression of maintenance and operations taxes to relieve some of the pressure on taxpayers because of an increase in property values.
“I think the taxpayers appreciate the lower tax rate and that we’re good stewards of tax dollars,” Superintendent Paul Jones said. “And then you look at things we are doing like the baseball field, the Paris Junior High office, the Crockett office, and new roofs. We’ve spent millions of dollars and have never had to go to the taxpayers for a tax increase.”
During budget amendments, the board gave final approval for $3.8 million in improvements to The Hill, the district’s baseball and softball complex with the intention to make the off-site location permanent rather than moving fields to the high school campus as earlier planned.
Improvements include artificial turf on both fields, lighting at the softball field to mirror the baseball field and with new dressing rooms and concession stand/restroom facility at the baseball field.
“We’ve got a preconstruction meeting tomorrow, and our goal is to be playing on that turf in the spring,” business manager Tish Holleman said.
Trustees learned that as of Sept. 13, the district is up 42 students from the same time last year and up 182 students from the last day of school for a total enrollment of 3,884 students during a report by assistant superintendent Althea Dixon.
“That is not the trend across the state,” Jones said, noting that enrollment is generally on the decrease. When asked where students are going, Jones indicated home school and a general decrease in the birth rate.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.