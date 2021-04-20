The Paris Economic Development Corp. continues to add project names to its executive session discussions about prospective industrial clients who the economic engine considers possible recipients of incentives either to expand in or relocate in Lamar County.
On Tuesday, directors are to discuss projects with the names Highway, Rocket X, Fast Track and Blue Fish are listed as closed session items along with a discussion with the organization’s legal council about a potential loan from the City of Paris.
Directors are to meet at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include reports from working committees to include Marketing, Land, Incentives and Finance along with approval of the March financial statements and minutes from March 16.
Directors also are to receive information about SB 1246, which would forbid solar and wind farms from receiving tax abatements if the property is located wholly or partially in a reinvestment zone. If passed, the bill would become effective Sept. 1, 2021.
