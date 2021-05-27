CLARKSVILLE — Though no action was taken at Tuesday night’s workshop, the City Council was given food for thought and discussion. Topics ranged from an overview of the duties of the Planning & Zoning Commission to a possible water rate increase to creative ways to handle substandard housing.
Public Works Director Matt McAdoo discussed the city’s need to raise water rates on the higher usage tiers.
“We are significantly behind what the county is charging and on the first 1,000 gallons what Bogata is charging,” City Secretary Damien Carrasco said.
The city is losing money on the water rates for higher tier usage, McAdoo told the council. Even just a small increase, like $1 or $2 on usage over 2,000 gallons per month, would be beneficial. And the higher rate wouldn’t affect those on a fixed income.
“I feel like right now we are losing money on anything over 2,000 gallons,” he said. “We’re selling it for cheaper than it costs to make it and distribute it.”
Councilman Gary Gray agreed that something needed to be done.
“The fact of the matter is the water is the only way the city has, the only income we have other than taxes,” he said. “As much as anybody hates to do anything — taxes, monies, funds — the fact of the matter is our water rates directly affect whatever our income is. The general public needs to realize there is a cost for everything.”
Councilwoman Chrissy Witmer said the city applied for a national U.S. Food and Drug Administration grant for new meters, and that would help with getting a more accurate reading and probably show higher usage rates, which would translate to more income for the city as well.
McAdoo said the FDA is severely behind in awarding grants — the city applied for the grant in 2019 and still hasn’t heard back from the agency — and the new meters probably wouldn’t show as high an increase as they hope. The new meters also wouldn’t affect lower tier water users, he said.
Mayor Ann Rushing said there was a lot to discuss, and directed Carrasco to put the item on the next regular agenda for the city to discuss.
Rushing also told the council she heard the city is allowed to burn down substandard housing.
Clarksville has struggled over the past several years with tearing down substandard housing. The city only just recently was able to hire a new code enforcement officer, James Kyle, who will soon start his police training, a condition of his hiring. The idea is to burn down substandard housing and use it as a training tool for area firefighters. Of course, permission has to be given by the property owner, and the house must be condemned and have a clear area around it to prevent the fire from spreading, but Rushing said Fire Chief Rocky Tolison liked the idea.
“At least we are making some progress,” she said.
Council members also briefly discussed adding to or increasing the requirements for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission licensing, but per the advice of Smith, decided to reserve discussion for a consultation with their lawyer in executive session at a future meeting.
Sharon Meeks with QT gas stations, based out of Richardson, attended the meeting to put a face to future policies made by the council.
“We have over 84 locations,” she said. “We abide by all TABC laws. We are aware we are close to a school. The problem we have is if it increases (too much), we could not sell alcohol. We want to be a part of this community.”
Right now the city is under the generic TABC rules, which require no alcohol sales within 300 feet of a school, church or hospital, but Smith said the city has the option to increase the distance and to grant variances, but recommended any discussion for a specific business be done in executive session in consultation with him.
