RENO — Chad Graves, fire chief of the city’s volunteer fire department, told City Council members Monday night in City Hall it was time to consider hiring staff for the fire department.
“I am not talking about hiring 25 people right now,” he said. “I see one full-time and one part-time to augment the volunteer department.”
Graves said he thinks the volunteers and the city would benefit to have a full-time firefighter by bringing a sense of stability.
Council members Amanda Willows and Stacey Nichols agreed.
“How are we going to get Reno to grow, if we can’t offer safety?” Willows said.
“I think we are all in agreement that we have got to do something about our fire department,” Nichols said. “I think it is time we take a look at what the fire department needs.”
Graves said he would do some research on salaries and other things and get back with the council next month or the month after.
The council also agreed to grant developer Roger Price’s request to change his current plat for Wellington Point Phase 4 approved by council in 2020 to the one approved by the council in 2005.
The return to the 2005 plat will mean bigger lots for the development.
“It is going to be 15 lots instead of 30,” Price said. “I plan to start work immediately.”
The council also approved a resolution in support of the planned remodeling of the 24 units of the Reno Plaza Apartments.
Councilors voted to approve a voluntary annexation of a little over two acres of land belonging to Travis and Amanda King into the city limits.
“There is no legal reason you can’t approve this,” attorney David Hamilton told members before they voted.
The council also voted to appoint David Brooks, Richard Manning, Ryan Skidmore, Jason Taylor and Jeff Kinslow to the board of adjustments.
Mayor Bart Jetton reminded those in the audience that March 2 would see a celebration of Texas Independence Day in City Hall.
The annual celebration is currently scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and will feature speeches, state trivia and refreshments.
