Paris Chevrolet on Thursday donated $1,000 to The 100 Club, a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the families of first responders in Lamar County killed in the line of duty.
The 100 Club of Lamar County has been in operation for several years, after former Paris police chief Bob Hundley learned about the organization and suggested a local chapter be founded.
The Can Can Follies has been an annual event in Paris for a number of years, used by a series of volunteer groups to help raise funds for their non-profit efforts. Billed as a night of high-stepping, zany fun, the Follies features notable locals lip-synching and dancing in crazy costumes to prerecorded music to the delight of their friends and neighbors.
In recent years, the show had been attached to the 100 Club. Then came the pandemic.
“We did not have the Follies last year. We didn’t have a place to rehearse it or stage it. Businesses were closed. It’s the same thing this year. Things are opening up more now in the city but there is still hesitation about having large groups and I can’t honestly ask businesses for money when they are trying to rebuild after being closed.”
“Paris Chevrolet has always been a sponsor of the 100 Club, and we appreciate Chevrolet giving this donation,” said Spann. “The need is still there, because of the pressure the police and all of the first responders have been under with the pandemic.”
Spann said the Follies is usually held in August, but does not expect to be able to stage the event this year, due to lingering uncertainties about Covid restrictions.
“Maybe next year,” she added.
For information on how to support the 100 Club and its efforts to help the families of fallen first responders, call Spann at 903-491-3086.
