Paris Community Theatre has postponed this weekend’s scheduled performances of “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” due to illness among the cast.
The shows, which were to continue tonight, through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Plaza Theater, in downtown Paris, have been rescheduled for Aug. 25 to 27 at 7:30 p.m., each evening.
“All reserved tickets for this week will be honored at next week’s performances,” said co-artistic director Lucia Bunch. “And there are seats still available.”
“The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a jukebox musical featuring the songs of the “girl groups” of the 1950s and 1960, as the four members of the fictitious title group celebrate their high school prom and then return, 10 years later, for a class reunion.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
