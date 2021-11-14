A campaign kick off for the candidacy of Anson Amos for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5-2 is planned at 4 p.m. Monday with live music and food at the Harley-Davidson dealership, 2875 NE loop 286 in Paris.
In law enforcement for the past 21 years, Amos serves the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department as Captain over the Criminal Investigation Division.
