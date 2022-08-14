A Reno man is facing separate felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and assault of a family or household member with impeding breath after police said the man groomed and molested a 16-year-old girl and assaulted his former common-law wife.
Steven Floyd Williams, 33, of Reno remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000 for charges of indecency with a child under 17 and assault of a family or household member by impeding breath during separate incidents.
During a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris, the girl stated that she lived with her cousin when the offenses occurred, according to an officer’s offense report.
According to the report, when Williams’ common-law spouse was working, Williams would ask the girl to watch movies in bed and for her to lie across his chest.
The report states Williams entered her room as she prepared to shower and removed a blanket the girl used to cover herself. According to the report, Williams also attempted to enter the bathroom while she was in the shower.
The report states that Jan. 1, 2020, Williams made sexual comments to the the girl while riding in a vehicle on Mansfield Road in Reno before Williams forced her hand onto his genitals.
After the girl pulled her hand away, Williams made several attempts to force her head onto the same position, according to the report.
According to a separate offense report, Reno police received a dispatch April 17, 2020, to meet with a woman who accused Williams of assault.
Reno police observed the woman visibly upset and bleeding from her nose, according to the report.
The report states the woman told the officer Williams grabbed her hair before choking and punching her in the face as she was trying to leave. She said Williams kicked her repeatedly after she fell to the ground, according to the report.
Reno police observed large clumps of hair missing from the victim, bumps to the back of her head and abrasions on her neck and elbow consistent with assault and strangulation, according to the report.
According to court documents, Williams is a felon with multiple arrests for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
A bench warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest July 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.