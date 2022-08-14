Steven Floyd Williams.jpg

Steven Floyd Williams

A Reno man is facing separate felony charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and assault of a family or household member with impeding breath after police said the man groomed and molested a 16-year-old girl and assaulted his former common-law wife.

Steven Floyd Williams, 33, of Reno remains in Lamar County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000 for charges of indecency with a child under 17 and assault of a family or household member by impeding breath during separate incidents.

