Paris City Council is expected to approve the issuance of a tax note in the amount of $1.078 million for equipment purchases approved in the 2020-21 budget, and to refund a certificate of obligation when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The refunding of the certificate of obligation is expected to save the city roughly $172,950 in interest over the next 10 years. Issued in 2010 for 20 years, the certificate, for $3,005,000, was issued to expand South Collegiate Drive to SE Loop 286 when Paris ISD built the new high school.
Equipment to be purchased with funds from the tax note include a brush truck, Bobcat tractor, skidsteer, mini excavator, mini dump truck, boom truck with claw, grader, excavator and two pickups.
Other agenda items include the acceptance of a $69,000 TxDOT CARES Act airport grant, the approval of an amendment to the city’s Vehicles for Hire ordinance, which provides for violation penalties, and the approval of an ordinance amendment to add a new definition for vehicle storage facilities. Public hearings on zoning change requests include those at 2126 E. Polk St., 3475 Lamar Ave. and 650 26th NE St.
