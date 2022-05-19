A paradise for garage sale aficionados, the Highway 82/287 yard sale makes a two-day run June 3-4 through roughly 15 towns and across more than 400 miles of highway.
“Not only does the highway sale offer numerous sales and savings, it also allows tourists to experience what the small towns of the Red River Valley have to offer,” said Becky Semple, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce tourism director.
The event will feature yard sales, garage sales, sidewalk sales, farmer’s market and flea markets with participating communities from New Boston to Seymour and from Henrietta to Quanah and points in between, according to the sponsoring Red River Valley Tourism Association.
“We encourage communities and individuals to put their plans on our Facebook page and then for individuals to check out the page for updated information,” said Nell Ann McBroom, event marketing director. “Anyone having a sale is encouraged to post information on the Highway 82/287 Yard Sale page.”
Semple said she is encouraging those planning yard or garage sales to contact The Paris News to be included in special classified advertising.
“For those who advertise in our classified section, we’re giving a free garage sale kit with signs and will include information about the garage sales on our social media sites,” classified marketing director Cindy McGee said. McGee can be reached at 903-785-8744, or by email at classifieds@theparisnews.com.
While in Paris, yard sale connoisseurs are encouraged to stop by the Farmers and Artisan Market at Market Square, 400 1st ST. SW, market manager Cheri Bedford said.
The market features locally grown vegetables, coffee and meats as well as candy, breads and pastries, Keto products, kombucha and elderberry products, handmade organic lotions, personal care items and artisan jewelry, soaps and much more.
