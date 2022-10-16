Paris native D.J. Pierce, and his drag counterpart, Shangela, will continue to dance with the stars next week after tying with actress Selma Blair for sixth place in this week’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars“ on Disney+. The episode celebrated all things Disney with music from a variety of the studio’s productions.
During rehearsal with his partner, Gleb Savchenko, Pierce was surprised by a visit from his friend and mentor — and former landlady — film and television actress Jenifer Lewis. Lewis would later sing “Dig a Little Deeper,” from Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog,” a film she was part of, as Shangela performed a Charleston to the song.
“I feel like I am just waking up from the dream that took place Monday night,” said Pierce via email Tuesday. “To go from being Jenifer Lewis’s assistant to now performing alongside her on a stage like this is pretty mind blowing. I’m just so grateful for this moment.”
The show’s judges called the performance “so, so good,” and praised Pierce’s “zest for life.” Head judge Len Goodman said it was “full of content, full of energy and I am full of praise.”
The panel of judges gave the couple four eights for the dance, totaling the highest score yet for the drag queen/actor/reality TV host. After laughingly calling out co-host Aphonso Ribeiro for mispronouncing “Shangela,” Pierce gave a shout-out to his family in Paris,Texas.
TV weatherman Sam Champion, who scored 25 out of 40 points with a Paso Doble to “The Greatest Show,” was eliminated at the end of the episode, leaving 12 contestants still in the running.
The next round is to be a two-night event live streamed on Disney+ on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m., each night. The first evening will be a look at the lives and histories of the contestants and Tuesday’s show will be Prom Night, plus a dance marathon.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.
