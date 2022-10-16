Shangela.jpg

Paris native D.J. Pierce, and his drag counterpart, Shangela, will continue to dance with the stars next week after tying with actress Selma Blair for sixth place in this week’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars“ on Disney+. The episode celebrated all things Disney with music from a variety of the studio’s productions.

During rehearsal with his partner, Gleb Savchenko, Pierce was surprised by a visit from his friend and mentor — and former landlady — film and television actress Jenifer Lewis. Lewis would later sing “Dig a Little Deeper,” from Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog,” a film she was part of, as Shangela performed a Charleston to the song.

Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6962 or at sally.boswell@theparisnews.com.

