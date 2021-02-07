Businesses in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties may expand capacity to 75% again and bars may reopen after the Covid-19 hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area F stayed under 15% for seven consecutive days.
Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows the number of active cases and hospitalizations in TSA F following a nationwide decline more than a month after the Christmas and New Year holiday. The highest the hospitalization rate for the seven days between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4 happened Jan. 30 at 14.89%, according to the state’s data. The lowest was Wednesday at 12.33%, down by nearly half from the highest rate, 23.4% on Jan. 11. On Thursday, the latest day for which data was available before press time, the rate rose slightly to 12.42%.
“Our current inpatient Covid census is at about half of what it was at our highest point one month ago,” Paris Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Hyde said. “Although Covid certainly has not gone away and we may see further surges in the future, the lower volume has allowed us to catch our breath and has instilled a sense of renewed optimism for the future.
“Vaccinations have definitely helped,” he added. “The hospital has taken on the focused role of vaccinating our medical community. We are very pleased that with the leadership of the Lamar County Health Department. Our county and surrounding region will see steady weekly increases in our vaccination profile as they have recently received hub status approval.”
Businesses in TSA F, which includes Paris, Clarksville, Cooper, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana and Mount Pleasant, were forced to roll back capacity to 50% and bars were closed on Jan. 1 after the area’s hospitalization rate stayed above the 15% threshold for seven consecutive days.
That came nearly a month after TSA E, which includes Fannin County, fell under the restrictions of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order 32. Businesses in that TSA remain under the greater restrictions as its Covid-19 hospitalization rate has not been below 15% since Nov. 26. The rate has been falling recently after stabilizing around 18% and reached a new low of 16.04% on Thursday. TSA E also includes the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
