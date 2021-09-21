BOGATA — Rivercrest ISD Superintendent Stanley Jessee gave the board of trustees some good news concerning Covid-19 at Monday night’s meeting in the boardroom at Rivercrest Junior High School.
As of Monday, there are only five students districtwide that have tested positive for Covid and the same number of staff members have tested positive, he said.
That is out of a total enrollment of 657 students in the district’s three schools.
“We are working through it,” he said of the current short staffing situation. “There are some people doing extra duty. I appreciate people doing that.”
Right now with the low Covid numbers, the district is operating as normally as possible, but there is a plan should that change.
“If we get to 5% districtwide or on a campus, we would look at shutting down, doing the deep clean,” he said. “We would do the survey on masks and contact tracing.
“The school numbers at this point are well below 5%, in fact, they are lower than 2%,” he said. “Right now, we are OK. I am pleased things are going the way they are.”
Chief Financial Officer Tiffany Mabe told the board that students are participating in the free meal program.
“The cafeteria is off to a good start,” she said. “All of our kids are eating free breakfasts and lunches,” she said of the Summer Seamless Option, a national and state funded school meal program.
Lee Wilson went over some coming changes to the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness testing that districts have to participate in.
“This is the last year of doing it on paper,” he said. “In the future, everything is online. We are ready for the online format.”
He said the testing structure is moving away from a multiple choice format where there is only one correct answer. In future tests, the answer could be a combination of choices. So, teachers will focus on reading comprehension.
“Literacy is key,” he said. “We are all reading teachers.”
In other business, the board nominated trustee David Grider for the Titus County Appraisal District Board of Directors and approved a budget amendment to allocate $20,225 for a new air conditioning unit for the gym.
