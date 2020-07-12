Out of the protest organization over the Confederate monument at the Lamar County Courthouse, the Paris Collective was formed.
The group originally came together to get the statue removed, but it quickly moved past just the statue.
“We’re just trying to gather what people think is the most important thing in Paris right about now,” Latrel Lacey said. “We knew we had to educate others. There are a lot of injustices going on. … This has blown up way quicker than we thought it would.”
Lacey started the group online with Taisley B. Scroggin. They reached out through social media and found Angela Hilliard and Ashley Huffstetler to join them. The group highlights and advocates for social injustices in the community, and they are now focusing on promoting Black-owned businesses. They posted a list of Black-owned businesses to their social media, which attracted an angel investor, they said.
“It’s just one, a group of consultants retired and doing this pro bono,” Lacey said. Only one of the consultants is in contact with the group, and he’s familiar with the Paris area. “We’re working with him to find a good candidate or two to open a black-owned business downtown.”
The collective said they talked with other people around town to verify the consultant is legitimately able to help them.
They said they are not aware of a financial cap, but the investors are limited to helping only one or two new businesses. The group will help gather candidates for the investors to go through and evaluate.
“We want something we believe will succeed,” Lacey said. “It will be somebody that has a passionate outlook and drive and a product or service that can succeed downtown.”
When the pandemic slows down, they also plan on holding a workshop for small businesses on how to utilize multiple platforms to grow their business.
The group is also doing all kinds of advocacy work behind the scenes.
“We’re not sure of all the details yet,” Hilliard said.
“We realized pretty quickly this could become a vehicle for more than the statue,” Scroggin said. “Some people want to do it (advocate for) themselves, but they just need that support.”
She said the group is also helping advocates figure out how to navigate the bureaucracy. They have a buddy system in place to help people make a formal complaint to the police or file a formal complaint with the city.
“There’s a lot of behind the scenes taking place,” Scroggin said. “We have had people reach out.”
The group is there for whatever the community needs, she said.
“Some people don’t know how to articulate the issue they are having,” Scoggin said. “Empowerment. That’s what we’re here for.”
One example is handicapped access downtown.
“We have an older woman who is handicapped and having trouble with the accessibility of downtown,” Huffstetler said. The woman was unable to get into a business to shop, and the group is stepping up to help.
Their goal is to make a change and do what they can to help correct social injustices.
“We are just echoing what our community is saying,” Scroggin said. “We are just helping guide our community to a resolution. It’s about growing and learning together.”
The group has more than 930 followers on Facebook, and they are taking suggestions not only for potential businesses, but also any issues the community feels need addressing. The group is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the handle @ParisCollective. Their email is paristxcollective@gmail.com.
