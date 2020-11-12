“She is a small bundle of joy. She was always happy, excited, laughing, giggling — that’s what I miss the most about her not being in the office,” Paris Boys and Girls Club director Katrina Mitchell said of her co-worker, Amiee Maull. “My office is on one side of the building and hers is on the other one, but when she got tickled, I could hear her voice and her laugh all the way across the building.”
Maull is the office administrator for the Boys and Girls Club and mother of four who got into a severe car accident Oct. 30, sending her to Medical City Hospital in Plano for multiple surgeries. Maull likely won’t be back on her feet for months, so Krissy Crites of the REACH Center organized a GoFundMe online fundraiser for her family.
Crites said Maull’s husband, Dell, has been commuting back and forth from Paris to Plano to split time between his wife and their family, but with four kids, it hasn’t been easy. The Maulls have two teenagers and two adopted sons, both with autism, which is how Crites knows the family, as the REACH Center provides support and programs for children with special needs.
“Her husband is spending two days there, coming home two days, (there’s) a lot of family trying to step in and community members stepping in to help out with her kids,” Crites said.
But with transportation costs and the bills that need to be paid for the multiple surgeries Maull has already had — and those to come — along with physical therapy and rehab, Crites said she’s hoping the family can get as much support as possible.
“(Aimee) is very caring, outgoing … She’s a people person. She cares for others, she’s always doing for others and helping others out,” Crites said.
Despite being bed-bound and awaiting more surgeries, Mitchell said Maull is a powerhouse who can’t be stopped. She said Maull has been asking for a laptop so she can get back to working for the Boys & Girls Club.
“I said ‘I need you to get well before you think about working for us again,’” Mitchell said. “She loves the kids. She loves what she did here at the club and she is really good at what she does.”
While Crites said the family needs financial support for Maull’s recovery, she added that right now, they just need the community to keep the family in their thoughts.
“Right now, they just need lots of prayers, and it’s gonna be a long healing process,” Crites said. “So they just really need lots of prayers and thoughts.”
To contribute to the Maull family fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/maull-family-medical.
