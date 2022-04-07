A pair of Prairiland High School FFA sisters and a Chisum Elementary School fourth grade student will reign as royalty when the 54th annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show kicks off next week at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Outside judges named Cadie Gray, 16, queen and Chole Gray, 13, junior queen following individual interviews during competition that drew the largest number of contestants in recent history. Alexis Phinney, 10, of Chisum, claimed the princess title.
The Gray sisters are the daughters of Carol and Corey Gray while Phinney is the daughter of Keith and Amy Phinney.
Winners also include Madison Wiley, of North Lamar, as first runner-up and Cadie Gray as Miss Congeniality in the queen division; Ashlynn Phinney, of Chisum, as first runner-up and Aubrey Erwin, of Chisum, as Miss Congeniality in the junior queen division along with Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar, as first runner-up and Miss Congeniality in the princess contest.
Livestock show action begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a weigh-in of market steers, lambs, hogs and goats with competition beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday with broilers and rabbits in the Coliseum followed by the goat show at 10 a.m. in the show arena, at noon with lambs, 3 p.m. with hog competition and 7 p.m. with the steer show. Registration for a Parade of Future Exhibitors begins at 6 p.m. with registration starting at 5 p.m.
On Thursday, ag mechanic project judging will take place at 8:30 a.m. with the breeding beef show kicking off at 10 a.m. A buyers appreciation meal is to take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Exhibit Center followed by the Sale of Market Animals at 6:45 p.m. in the Coliseum.
Other contestants in this year’s royalty competition included Sloane Hill of North Lamar, Aubree Phillips of Prairiland, Claudia Romans of North Lamar, Bianca Packard of North Lamar, Ashleigh Eudy of Paris and Kaley Eubanks of Chisum in queen competition; Shelby McFadden of Chisum, Zoie Horton of North Lamar, Brinlee Shafer of North Lamar, Skyla Woods of Chisum and Chole Brandt of Chisum in junior queen competition; and Bryleigh Hindman of Prairiland and Vivian Foreman of North Lamar in the princess competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.