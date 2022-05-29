In a 15-year Memorial Day tradition, Paris Harley Davidson hosted a community celebration free to all Saturday, complete with motorcycles, hamburgers and true patriotic spirit.
The event lasted from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., with a memorial ride occurring at 11 a.m. A parade of local H.O.G. chapter members took to the road, sporting American flags, gear and banners. The ride traveled the length of Loop 287 before arriving at the Veterans Memorial Museum. While there, the H.O.G. chapter members spoke on the importance of Memorial Day and laid a wreath to recognize the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.
Following the event, the H.O.G. chapter returned to Paris Harley Davidson for a lunch consisting of hamburgers, chips and other celebration foods. The lunch was open to the public to attend as well.
An unrelated accident in front of Harley Davidson almost threatened the parade’s return, but the three-car pile up had mostly cleared before the motorcyclists returned.
Paris Harley Davidson, owned by veteran Glen Chapman, has held Memorial Day celebrations for at least fifteen years, Motorclothes and Marketing Manager Shelbi Craig said.
“We always do something for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Veterans Day, because a lot of our customers and our employees are veterans. Our original owner and founder, he’s a veteran. That kind of respect for those guys, and we wouldn’t be able to do what we do if they didn’t do what they do,” Craig said.
Chapman also emphasized the day’s importance as a reminder, mentioning his experience seeing Arlington National Cemetery.
“I’ll tell you about Memorial Day. In my experience, if you haven’t ever been to Arlington Cemetery, you’ll see thousands and thousands of rows and rows of graves there, just as far as you can see. And if you go and look at them, you might be surprised, most of them are 18-25 years old. You can see it on TV, pictures, but ain’t nothing like seeing that thing in person…All those graves. And they died for you,” Chapman said.
Finally, H.O.G. Chapter director Robert Jimmerson views Memorial Day as an important holiday to celebrate, and he appreciated the fellowship of the event.
The event also featured music and other fun activities as attendees came to celebrate and recognize Memorial Day.
