COMMERCE — The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum will host its first virtual event. This event is a Virtual Auction and bidding will begin at 8 a.m. Monday and end on at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The 2020 Virtual Silent Auction will reflect the changes created by Covid-19. The social gathering of previous silent auctions will be replaced by an online bidding platform. Pictures of each item will replace the hands-on approach of the physical silent auction. Friendly, in-person bidding competitors can now bid with a click of a phone, tablet or computer to update each bid. The Virtual Silent Auction will be sponsored by Charles Schwab of Greenville.
The Virtual Silent Auction will also celebrate one year for the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum at 100 Maple St.
Auction bidders will find all kinds of items. Handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items have been donated by local people. Original art work will be available for bidding. Other items will include floral arrangements, furniture, home accents, holiday décor, and jewelry, as well as unique experience packages, and much, much more. Children’s experiences and items will also be a highlight. The event will be limited to 100 items.
Raffle tickets are also on sale for $5 each or 5 for $20. In addition to purchasing these from a member of the Board of Directors, tickets can be purchased online from the museum’s website at netxcm.com. There will be four $250 gift cards given to four different winners. These gifts cards have been donated by Cypress Bank, Inwood Bank, Guaranty Bank and Trust, and Alliance Bank. The drawing will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
The museum is currently open to the public Wednesday through Saturday. Private groups can be scheduled Wednesday through Sunday. If scheduling a private group, no other visitors will be permitted to enter the Children’s Museum. Attendance is by reservation only for the morning session from 9:30 a.m. to noon or the afternoon session from 1 to 4 p.m. Visitors can reserve their spot online at netxcm.com. Over 50 play areas for young children are open for creative and imaginative play.
