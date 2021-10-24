COOPER - Campbell’s Soup is hosting a job fair Wednesday in Cooper at the pagoda on the downtown square from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., with interviews for machine operators as well as other opportunities that day.
The pay for the different positions ranges from $17 to $20.54 per hour, according to a company release.
Email Beth Jolly at beth_jolly@campbells.com or call 856-968-4301 for information.
