Nothing rings quite so brightly as the first month of a new year, and local leaders have big plans to take advantage of 2022. From Paris Mayor Paula Portugal to United Way director Jenny Wilson to Honey Grove Mayor Claude Caffee, plans abound to expand communities, better outfit them and address pressing obstacles.
Leaders plan to continue tackling issues of growth, affordable housing and employee shortages, while bringing back annual traditions and starting new ones.
Portugal spoke to the rapid growth Paris is experiencing in retail, commercial and housing starts. She mentioned work done by the Paris Economic Development Corp., to encourage industries expanding or relocating operations to Paris.
“Effective planning is important to support the continued growth that we expect. Our new wastewater treatment plant is necessary to serve both commercial and residential development. The city, along with civic leaders, have met with local (Texas Department of Transportation) officials regarding the expansion of the loop to include improved access roads between Stillhouse Road and Pine Mill Road. This will ensure greater traffic flow in a highly congested area and make it easier for truck traffic to move around the city,” the mayor said.
Sales tax revenue for the city increased 18% from fiscal year 2020 to 2021, largely due to tourism and downtown merchants. The uptick sets Paris up for financial success in the new year, she said.
Wilson with the United Way of Lamar County said a new year means more opportunities to serve, and the local nonprofit will do that by creating a poverty task force, leading health fairs and continuing to expand existing programs. The United Way will continue to work with partners ranging from the Downtown Food Pantry to CASA for Kids, hoping to expand its own programs started in 2020.
Yet with great excitement for the future also comes great responsibility. The City of Paris has many problems to tackle in the new year, including affordable housing, affordable child care and sustainable wages, Wilson said.
“[These will be fixed] by the community working together. We need not just nonprofits who interact with those living in poverty or struggling to address these issues, but we need to work with the city, the county, our churches, the local school districts and the business community to find real solutions. I believe our community will only be strong when we lift up the weakest, and we can only do that when everyone works collaboratively,” she said.
Mauree Hammond with Paris Economic Development Corp. also emphasized that housing is a pressing issue in the community, and the way the city has approached the issue is unique, she said. With new programs such as the Five and Five plan and a massive tax abatement plan, the city is working to address the issue head-on.
In the meantime, new initiatives to implement a business survey, establish roundtable discussions with business leaders and encourage workforce development programs show promise. In 2021 alone, the corporation supported just shy of 700 jobs, which generated over $30 million in annual payroll.
Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen cites an employee shortage as one of the largest issues facing the area, and he hopes that time will provide a positive outlook for business owners willing to help.
As far as new growth and development is concerned, Allen referenced returning events, small businesses and above all, new ideas.
“There are planning stages for new small businesses in Lamar County. New places to eat, shop and gather with friends. Many ideas are growing in the downtown area ... I know that our city is open for discussion for new retail businesses and helping them come to Paris,” Allen said.
Multiple biking events are in the planning stages and other annual traditions are anticipated to return. With the expansion of the Northeast Texas Trail, the Gran Fondo 50 will take place celebrating the trail from Roxton to Clarksville. The chamber also plans to continue highlighting local businesses and women in business.
County Judge Brandon Bell is optimistic about the future, hoping to tackle community issues and persevere in the new year.
“I think all of the commissioners and I are very positive about the future. We have some challenges, in particular with the courthouse — it’s a 100-year-old building that we’re all very proud of, but it poses some challenges for us, and we’re looking forward to dealing with those and putting our minds together and coming up with plans to address those challenges,” Bell said.
Honey Grove to
manage growth
Paris isn’t the only city with big plans, as Honey Grove’s mayor can attest. Stuck right between two new lake projects, the city anticipates growth in the near future and wants to make sure there is enough infrastructure to account for it all, Caffee said.
For instance, many pipes in the city’s sewer system are old and made of clay. Periodically, they need to be replaced, and the city plans to replace many of them during 2022. Additionally, city officials hope to bring city fees in line with those of other municipalities nearby.
“A lot of people are interested in property here for all kinds of things, so almost every week we have somebody come and talk to us about a piece of property and what the requirements are to build something they want to build,” Caffee said.
“Some of our concerns is to be sure that we have the water to accommodate any growth that comes so that we are able to provide the utilities for folks that are coming, and that’s true of sewer and water. And at this point, we have our engineers who are looking at our sewer and water systems,” he added.
Honey Grove has also hired a contractor to assist with planning and development to be ahead of the curve before new growth comes.
Clarksville helping residents with HOME
Clarksville also looks forward to the future, pointing to a variety of new and continuing programs. Clarksville Mayor Ann Rushing mentioned a concentration on the city’s HOME program and other means for improving affordable housing access. The city also hopes to add improvements to its portion of the Northeast Texas Trail, repairing seven bridges along the way with a grant from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Clarksville also received grants to improve roads and begin street repair, an obstacle they have not previously had enough resources to conquer.
Water and sewer lines are also on the list for improvement, again with the aid of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Grants are needed to resolve the most pressing burdens Clarksville faces, primarily the lack of resources to repair and improve infrastructure.
“I look forward to all of the above being implemented and continued efforts to make Clarksville a nice city to live, work and visit. Those of us here love our city. We have many that work hard. We have many boards, organizations, Chamber of Commerce, civic organizations, Historical Society and a great council. It takes us all. We are successful when we work together for the better good,” Rushing said.
