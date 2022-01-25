With a goal of spurring the development of new home construction in Paris, the city’s 5 In 5 Housing In-fill Development Program received a nod of approval from Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees on Monday.
The school district is one of several entities, including the Lamar County Commissioners and Paris Junior College, entities with equal interest in the tax-delinquent properties, that must sign off on the plan that will make vacant lots available to developers for $1. City planner Andrew Mack discussed the program with trustees, reiterating that developers must build new housing on properties within five years. Construction may include a range of housing from single family to duplexes to apartment buildings.
“We should fully support this. It’s a win-win,” Trustee Gordon Strom said.
In other business, trustees approved the district’s 2020-21 annual report and the District of Innovation Plan for 2022-27, the latter of which is available on the district’s website. The plan states the district’s priorities, which include having a “learning environment that challenges and provides opportunity for all students to succeed” and continuing to build “positive relationships with our community, media and families of the district.” The annual report includes a district profile, test score results and campus improvement plans.
In discussing the annual report, trustee Jenny Wilson mentioned the district is in need of male, Hispanic and Black teachers as a matter of staff diversity. Assistant Superintendents Althea Dixon and Gary Preston addressed the concern, saying the matter of diversity is a statewide issue. Because there’s a nationwide teacher shortage, often the district must choose a qualified applicant regardless of their demographic makeup.
Dixon said there are programs in place to help district’s “grow your own” pool of talent, however, those programs have strict requirements that severely limit their use. Universities have turned to offering smaller, more affordable six- to eight-week programs that allow full-time workers to also be full-time students, and those programs have been beneficial for the district and employees who want to seek a teacher certification, Preston said.
Also as part of Monday’s agenda, Dixon reported an enrollment of 3,771. That’s down nine students from the same time last year. Attendance has been fluctuating as the omicron variant of Covid-19 surges in the community, Dixon said. As a result, the state is doing away with the one-day waivers it previously offered and is now working on a comprehensive plan to help all schools with attendance statewide, she said.
Trustees also approved employee pay for the time the district was shut down due to high Covid-19 case count, conducted a second reading of policy update 118 and heard Travis High School of Choice will host a graduation Friday at Paris Junior High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.