Paris Junior College logo

Paris Junior College

The final free 80-hour (5-week) Industry Readiness Program at Paris Junior College will start Saturday for 20 lucky students. The course will be held each Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept.17 to Oct. 23.

A previous requirement of a GED or high school diploma is being waived for the final course. If taken as individual classes, this training would cost $2,400, but student cost is covered by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grants. This program will provide access to entry-level positions so students may obtain the on-the-job training to qualify for high demand occupations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.