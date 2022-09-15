The final free 80-hour (5-week) Industry Readiness Program at Paris Junior College will start Saturday for 20 lucky students. The course will be held each Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept.17 to Oct. 23.
A previous requirement of a GED or high school diploma is being waived for the final course. If taken as individual classes, this training would cost $2,400, but student cost is covered by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board’s Texas Reskilling and Upskilling for Education (TRUE) Institutional Capacity Grants. This program will provide access to entry-level positions so students may obtain the on-the-job training to qualify for high demand occupations.
The course covers Safety Training, Forklift Operation, Technical & Applied Mathematics Skills, Logistics Training, Electrical Hazard Training, Fall Protection, Blueprint Reading and more.
The program will also equip the students with knowledge and skills needed to pursue additional training in related PJC workforce programs and certifications. Upon successful completion of the program, students will be eligible for certifications for OSHA General Industry 10-hour, Forklift Operator, and Fall Protection.
The skills in this program are taught throughout many of PJC’s workforce education programs (with the exception of Forklift Operator, OSHA Fall Protection, and OSHA 10-hour General Industry), and will be beneficial as students transition into certificate or applied science degrees. Stackable programs offered by PJC include Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Electrician, Mechatron-ics, Welding, and Computer Aided Design.
To sign up, please contact the PJC Continuing Education Department at 903-782-0447 or PJC-CE@parisjc.edu. Students must sign up before 5 p.m. on Friday to take the course.
