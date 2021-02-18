Although the worst of the latest bout of winter weather has finally past, the road to recovery will be anything but smooth. The sun is expected to appear today and Friday, but the high temperature of both days will struggle to get above freezing, meteorologists said. As overnight lows plunge to 15 degrees or lower, residents are warned to expect a thaw-freeze cycle that threatens road safety and water pipes.
“It will take a while to get rid of the snow on the ground because it will keep refreezing overnight,” said Monique Sellers, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fort Worth. “It’s going to be rough.”
Current forecasts show it could be Sunday or Monday before the area benefits from the warmth of sunshine, Sellers said.
Despite the still life-threateningly low temperatures, the area is now in a warming trend toward daily high temperatures in the low 60s by Tuesday. Saturday’s high could break into the low 40s while Sunday’s high is forecast at just shy of 50 degrees. There is a low chance of patchy rain Sunday morning after a Saturday night low of 30 degrees. Monday should be sunny with a high of 52.
The higher temperatures will undoubtedly be welcome after bitter cold blanketed the region. Sellers said the lowest temperature recorded was -5 with wind chill reaching -17. The snowstorm that started Sunday night and lasted into Monday morning dumped between 4 and 5 inches of snow, followed on Tuesday into Wednesday by another inch and a half. Some areas received as much as 3 inches in the second round of snow, Sellers said.
The winter punch led to frozen pipes, impassable roads, power and internet outages and now threats of a natural gas shortage. Area schools originally tried to steer students to remote learning to avoid bad weather make-up days, but the power and internet outages proved too challenging. Several regional districts canceled school for the week after the Texas Education Agency issued a three-day winter weather waiver.
Before the storm, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide disaster declaration for all 254 counties. Paris Mayor Steven Clifford did the same for Paris on Tuesday, acknowledging the city’s electrical grid and other infrastructure has been strained by the winter weather. The declaration also states that power outages, which include unexpected outages and rolling or controlled blackouts ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, have affected the Paris’s water supply.
A power loss Monday at Paris’s water ground storage facility prevented the city from filling its overhead storage tanks for an extended period of time, leaving portions of the city to experience low water pressure and in some cases no water at all, city officials said in a Facebook post. Although the power was restored and water pressure returned to normal, officials asked residents to practice water conservation measures.
Lamar Electric Cooperative staff and linemen have been working 24 hours a day to keep electricity flowing safely, the company said. The cooperative had no choice but to comply with ERCOT’s orders to implement rolling blackouts to prevent damaging the state’s electric grid, compounding issues resulting from Sunday’s freezing rain, snow and wind gusts that damaged poles, wires and equipment, officials said. The state’s ability to generate electricity was compounded by frozen gas and water pipes, according to the company.
