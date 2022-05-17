Early voting for the May 24 party primary runoff election began Monday and continues through May 20 with only statewide races on ballots for both Democratic and Republican parties.
In Lamar County, voting takes place in the Elections Office at the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave, also known as the Old Post Office. With hours Monday-Fridays from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Election day voting also is to take place there, elections administrator Tricia Johnson said.
On the Republican Party ballot, Ken Paxton faces George P. Bush for Texas Attorney General, Dawn Buckingham is in a race against Tim Westley for Commissioner of the General Land Office and Sarah Stogner is challenging incumbent Wayne Christian for Railroad Commissioner.
Democrats are to choose between Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley for Lt. Governor, Joe Jaworski and Rochelle Mercedes Garza for Attorney General, Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. g for Comptroller of Public Accounts and Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez for Commissioner of the General Land Office.
