A text message from an unknown person that began circulating on Snapchat suggesting a student was threatening violence with a firearm at a Chisum ISD campus today is believed to be a generic, nonlocal spoof resulting from a TikTok or Snapchat challenge, District Chief of Police Vance Boehler said.
Though Chisum is holding classes today, the district is taking all necessary precautions, including entering a soft lockdown scenario, he said. Classroom doors remain locked during classes, and no one leaves or enters the school without being escorted by Boehler.
Boehler called the threat’s wording generic, saying that it did not likely constitute a threat.
“The investigation I’ve done, I’ve been working on since 7:30 last night, tracking down leads. All law enforcement got an FBI bulletin last night about nationwide spoofs about school shootings and bombing threats that they’ve specifically said would be December the 17. Through my investigation, all I’ve been able to determine is that it was not a local threat, and it wasn’t credible here locally,” Boehler said.
All requisite parties have been notified, including any who have called the school for more information.
The threat states: “Attention, everyone who goes to CHS you might take this as a joke but I’m being…sus I am so tired of the school and all others who don’t care and I am so tired of the bullying and I am so tired of everything. on December 17 I will shoot. … e school this is your only warning pls don’t get This is too yell out there.”
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure the school’s safe, even though we haven’t found any threat credible yet,” Boehler said.
“I think it’s like a TikTok challenge that’s going around. And it does not even mention Chisum ISD. It just says CHS. So my understanding is that it’s going around all over the state of Texas or, you know, anywhere in the United States. Just because we are Chisum High School, we are taking appropriate action. We have extra law enforcement patrols, we’ve been in touch with DPS. We’ve been in touch with the sheriff’s office. We’ve been in touch with Texas Rangers, and we are monitoring who’s coming and going in our school today,” Superintendent Tommy Chalaire said.
