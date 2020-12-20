Lamar County native and recording artist Cas Haley recently released the second single off his soon-to-be-released album, “The Right People,” slated for early 2021 on the Mailboat Records label.
“Blue Jeans,” co-written by Haley’s wife Cassy, springs from the couple’s memories of their time as a young couple living off love and their dreams of the future.
““Blue Jeans” is about young love and how the little things can be so big during those early years,” said Haley. “My wife Cassy and I were high school sweethearts raised in rural northeast Texas. We moved in together and set out on our own before we graduated high school — well let me rephrase that, before Cassy graduated. I dropped out so we could make ends meet. We both came from poor southern families and although there was tons of love there wasn’t much of anything else. We wrote this song together inspired by our story of young lovers just trying to make it.”
Haley, a singer-songwriter and first runner-up on the second season of TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” released his first album in 2008 on Cartel Records, before moving his reggae-flavored sound to Easy Star Records. In 2015 he signed with Jimmy Buffett’s Mailboat Records and released “More Music More Family,” recorded in Hawaii and at Haley’s home, Big Hope Farm, in Lamar County, as well as “Lessons and Blessings.”
Earlier this year, he competed and won a songwriter’s competition sponsored by Lincoln Motors, and has been seen in the car company’s “Chart Your Course” series of short internet films and nationally broadcast car commercials. The cash, and the exposure, have helped offset his pandemic-ravaged touring schedule, and allowed him to focus on the upcoming album.
These days, Cas appears regularly on the “Big Hope Podcast” and on “Coffee with Cas,” every Saturday at 10 a.m. on YouTube and coffeewithcas1.wpengine.com.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Haley’s annual Christmas show, a tradition with Lamar County music-lovers, was aired virtually this year, free of charge.
“We are gonna just keep it simple and safe this Christmas and stay at home,” said the father of two.
Cas Haley’s new single is available on Spotify and the video is now out on YouTube. Visit cashaley.com or his page on Facebook for links to additional music and information.
