Michael Woodson has stepped up to the plate for a new challenge and has taken on his position as Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Place 1 head on. Following the retirement of long-time justice Cindy Ruthart, the first female justice of the peace in Lamar County, Woodson ran unopposed and made the short trip across the hall from the constable’s office when he won.
Woodson said part of the reason he wanted to run for the position was that it carries with it the possibility of helping his fellow Lamar County residents, and it would bring new challenges.
“Just the new challenge of learning all the things I didn’t know, and to really hopefully being able to help someone occasionally,” Woodson said. “You can’t do it every day, but occasionally someone comes in and you can actually help them. And so I enjoy that part of the job as well.”
Woodson worked in either the sheriff’s office or constable’s office for almost 20 years before he ran for the justice of the peace position, so he said he had a good idea of what the job entailed. One of the responsibilities of a constable is to work as a bailiff for the justice of the peace, so he gleaned a lot of knowledge over the years he worked with Ruthart. But there was still more to learn.
“I had a very good working knowledge,” Woodson said. “But I’ll tell you, it’s a little deceiving because the prior judge, Judge Ruthart, she made it look so easy, so graceful. And so it’s been a little more challenging for me. But I think with time, I’ll hopefully get to be at least half as competent as she was.”
As a justice of the peace, Woodson’s duties include everything from magistrating at the jail; holding evictions, debt claims or small claims court; issuing warrants; officiating marriages and performing inquests. Woodson said that’s one of the difficult parts about a job. When a person dies, a justice of the peace is called for an inquest, and they have to make a decision about the death and decide whether the body should be sent for an autopsy based on its condition. It’s a responsibility that would be taxing on anyone, and Woodson doesn’t take it lightly. But he said he hopes he can perform inquests in a way that respects families and offers a glimmer of kindness and hope during a dark time.
“It’s a part of the job. And for years, I’ve worked in the sheriff’s office, in the constable’s office. I’ve seen a lot, you know, plenty of death,” Woodson said. “And you deal with people a lot on the worst days of their lives. And that part is very hard and you see loss or you see someone who’s lost a loved one. That’s very tough. But that’s where I feel like I have the ability to go in and do my job and be as delicate and as understanding as possible, and still get it done.”
As he learns more along the way, Woodson said he’s grateful to the other judges and Ruthart’s staff, who have been very helpful and generous.
When Woodson isn’t working hard in his office, he’s spending time with his wife, Mary Ann, and his three children. He’s also involved in the Paris Kiwanis Club and said part of what he loves about working in and serving Lamar County is that the people are giving and supportive — which makes him ready and willing to give back, too.
“Lamar County is very, very giving and understanding and they support their law enforcement and they support each other very much,” Woodson said. “And you can really see that when something goes wrong or something goes bad. This is a very tight knit community, and they take care of each other. And that’s one of the things I appreciate about the community.”
