Fresh off top honors at the Texas Country Music Awards, Curtis Grimes returns to Paris to entertain the largest dinner audience yet when he takes the stage March 1 at the Country Dinner Theater sponsored by First Christian Church.
The fundraiser returns at 6:30 p.m. to Drake’s Party Barn, 6390 Highway 271 N in Powderly. Catering is by Scholl Bros. Bar-B-Que. Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity, Jim and Alma Holbert Scholarship Fund for high school seniors and the church’s Charity Emmaus Walk Scholarship Fund,
“Curtis’ song, ‘Still a LIttle Country Left,’ has been number one on the charts this month and has just premiered as a video on Country Music Television,” event spokesperson Ronnie Nutt said about the artist. “It is on his brand new album, ‘Acoustic Collections.’”
The winner of multiple awards, including the 2019 Texas Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year, Grimes picked up Country Single of the year with “River Road Dream” and was named Christian Country Artist of the Year at the 2020 awards ceremony in November.
“We will be dedicating this event to the late Jane and Allan Helberg, who supported our First Christian Church Dinner Theater since day 1,” Nutt said, adding that Mandy and Chad Helberg are continuing that support.
Nutt said the church will be making a donation to Ten Finger Ministry, a Grimes outreach ministry that donates Bibles to anyone that needs one.
The Gilmer native was a standout baseball pitcher in both high school and college. He picked up a guitar and taught himself how to sing, play and write songs, according to the singer’s website. He worked his way from playing at gatherings and parties onto the Texas Country music scene in Austin and San Marcus, where he shared the stage with such notables as Lee Ann Rimes, Jack Ingram, Cory Morrow, Aaron Wason and Doug Stone.
He later won the Austin leg of Kenny Chesney’s The Next Big Star contest and in 2011 was selected for the first season of NBC’s reality program “The Voice” where he advanced to the quarterfinals.
