Three hundred participants gathered Saturday and Sunday to try their hand in a tri-county archery qualifier tournament hosted by the Archers for Christ organization in Paris. Whether they won or lost, the event automatically enabled participants to compete at the state level in three states: Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
The Western Regional Shootout is the largest state qualifier in Texas, perhaps in the nation. Most qualifiers have 120 or 130 people, less than half the number of participants at the Paris tournament.
Participants shot at 3D targets and were judged according to a point system that ranged up to 12 for each animal model. There were 30 total targets. The winner in every class of three or more participants also won a Gist Silversmith belt buckle and a cash prize.
The event was sponsored by community businesses, such as Walmart and Brookshires, along with 31 small businesses who helped pay for the buckles and cash prizes.
Archers for Christ hosted the event in partnership with the Archery Shooters Association ever since it was moved from Cinnamon Creek Ranch in Roanoke.
Sandi King, a former officer, had nothing but praise for the organization.
“It just shows what our club has really represented. It’s fellowship and they all like the way we do things. Everywhere I go, people talk about our club: ‘I love Paris, I love Paris.’ Yeah, I’m from there. That’s our club. And all the officers are really dedicated. They give all of their spare time, and they don’t get any pay,” she said. “And this is a good place to meet new friends.”
Though she had never before won a tournament in Paris, she had hoped to do so this year. She is also in the running for Shooter of the Year in the Archers for Christ organization.
“In today’s world, we always see everyone trying to knock everybody else down. Well, not here for Archers for Christ. We’re here to build people up. Like, if you’re brand new to archery, we have so many dedicated members that are here to teach you, I mean from the very beginning and help lead you in the right way,” Christie Christian said.
“One of the kids, maybe 6, 7 years old, and you’ll see some of the guys will come out and even though the parents are kind of standing back, you’ll see some of the other ones come back and say, “Hey turn this way,” or “Lift it up a little higher,’ and that’s to me what it’s all about,” Christian said.
Winners were announced Sunday, the second day of the event. By class, the winners included:
Caleb Ballard in the Barebow Recurve class;
Jason Roan in the Bow Novice class;
Jerry Peirce of the Crossbow 40 class;
Randy Rangel of the Crossbow 45 class;
Crash Dettoyos of the Eagle Open Male class;
Shalon Steeley of the Eagle Pins Female;
Denver Johnson of the Eagle Pins Male class;
Nolan Steeley of the Hunter 299 class;
Amarie Dehoyos of the Junior Eagle class;
Ty Stayton of the Known 40 class;
Jason Bowling of the Known 45 class;
Chad Hilburn of the Known 50 class;
JR Matlock of the Men’s Hunter Elite;
Ryder Jaramillo of the Men’s Open 40;
Brodie Reed and Lorenzo Lozano of the Men’s Open 45;
Robby Clark of the Men’s Traditional class;
Nathan Brooks of the Pro class;
Bo Weaver of the Known Pro class;
Darlene Fugett of the Women’s Pro class;
Tracy Rogers of the Semi Pro class;
Matt Haven of the Senior Hunter class;
Chris Hansen of the Senior Known 45 class;
Wendel Smith of the Senior Known 50 class;
Larry Graham of the Senior Master Known class;
Marty Surber of the Senior Open class;
Love Casanova of the Senior Women’s Known class,
Kenny Edwards of the Super Senior class;
Marvin Mullen of the Super Senior Known class;
Shannon Steeley of the W. Hunter class;
Samantha Taliaferro of the W. Known 40 class;
Jennifer Brooks of the W. Known 45 class;
Sarah Hallgren of the W. Known 50 class,
Suzetta Wise of the W. Open 45 class,
Sam Ballard of the W. Traditional 239 class;
Summer McArthur of the Young Adult Open Female class;
Travis Bassett of the Young Adult Open Male class;
Kannon Roan of the Young Adult Pins Male class;
Laramy Smith of the Young Barebow Recurve class;
Rendyn Brooks of the Youth Open Female class;
Troy Bassett of the Youth Open Male class; and,
Easton Gregg of the Youth Pins Male class.
