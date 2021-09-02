Fannin County property owners may see a property tax rate of 53.41 cents per $100 valuation to fund the county’s $14.52 million fiscal year 2021-22 budget. That tax rate would be a decrease of 9.32% from the current rate, County Auditor Alicia Whipple said during a public hearing Tuesday morning.
Property tax rates have been declining as the state limited local government revenue growth to 3.5% without the need for voter approval and as property valuations have been rising. County revenue from property taxes with the 53.41 cent rate are estimated at more than $10.59 million, according to the budget. That’s up from just more than $9.82 million in the current fiscal year.
Revenues and expenditures are balanced, each totaling $14,525,074.03, according to the proposed budget.
No one from the public spoke for or against the proposed budget. Commissioners will take action to approve the budget at a future Commissioners’ Court meeting.
