First Christian Church hosts first responder breakfast

Emergency vehicles lined the parking lot of First Christian Church today as it welcomed first responders to a monthly appreciation breakfast. The free breakfast included pancakes with sausage patties, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. Milk, orange juice and coffee also was served. Each attendee received a refillable pocket hand sanitizer and a patriotic solar yard light.

 Submitted Photo

First Christian Church, 780 20th NE St., hosts its monthly First Responders Breakfast on Saturday with a menu of scrambled eggs, ham sausage, hash browns, biscuits, gravy, and orange juice with coffee provided by Paris Coffee.

They’ll be free gifts for all, and the person who guesses closest to the number of items in a Mason jar wins a $50 doorprize, according to church spokesperson Ronnie Nutt.

